Fund Update: US BANCORP \DE\ added 2,765,078 shares of $SCHE to their portfolio

US BANCORP \DE\ has added 2,765,078 shares of $SCHE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SCHE.
$SCHE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 332 institutional investors add shares of $SCHE stock to their portfolio, and 358 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- US BANCORP \DE\ added 2,765,078 shares (+311.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,233,200
- CREATIVE PLANNING removed 794,379 shares (-3.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,154,312
- OLD MISSION CAPITAL LLC added 778,589 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,733,825
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 736,329 shares (+10534.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,608,441
- SAGEVIEW ADVISORY GROUP, LLC added 634,282 shares (+22.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,890,929
- HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC added 559,276 shares (+7.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,893,519
- FINANCIAL ENGINES ADVISORS L.L.C. removed 512,963 shares (-2.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,660,204
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $SCHE ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.