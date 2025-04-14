Fund Update: UMB Bank, n.a. added 76,414 shares of PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL ($PM) to their portfolio

UMB Bank, n.a. has added 76,414 shares of $PM to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PM.

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,119 institutional investors add shares of PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 942 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $PM stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDRE CALANTZOPOULOS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 142,561 shares for an estimated $19,292,297 .

. JACEK OLCZAK (Chief Executive Officer) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $5,954,800

WILDE FREDERIC DE (Pr SSEA CIS & MEA Region) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $5,442,100 .

. EMMANUEL BABEAU (Chief Financial Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $4,465,500

MASSIMO ANDOLINA (President, Europe Region) sold 17,500 shares for an estimated $2,730,875

WERNER BARTH (Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $2,461,549 .

. STEFANO VOLPETTI (Pr.SmokeFree&ChiefCons.Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,324,800

REGINALDO DOBROWOLSKI (Vice President and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,197,630 .

. LARS DAHLGREN (Pres. Smoke-Free Oral Products) sold 3,679 shares for an estimated $562,739

YANN GUERIN (SVP & General Counsel) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $378,200

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.

on 03/27. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 02/13.

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $148.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Gaurav Jain from Barclays set a target price of $155.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Damian McNeela from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $142.0 on 10/22/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.