Fund Update: UMB Bank, n.a. added 6,803 shares of TEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST ($TPL) to their portfolio

UMB Bank, n.a. has added 6,803 shares of $TPL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TPL.

TEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 321 institutional investors add shares of TEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 267 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST Insider Trading Activity

TEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST insiders have traded $TPL stock on the open market 461 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 413 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHEAL W. DOBBS (Senior VP, Secretary and GC) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,150 shares for an estimated $1,462,248 .

. CHRIS STEDDUM (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 1,100 shares for an estimated $1,447,571 .

. MURRAY STAHL has made 349 purchases buying 639 shares for an estimated $796,796 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DONNA E EPPS has made 1 purchase buying 275 shares for an estimated $350,163 and 1 sale selling 275 shares for an estimated $349,637 .

and 1 sale selling 275 shares for an estimated . STEPHANIE BUFFINGTON (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 210 shares for an estimated $291,550 .

. KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC HORIZON has made 63 purchases buying 98 shares for an estimated $135,513 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $TPL ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.