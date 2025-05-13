Fund Update: UBS Group AG opened a $6.9M position in $NVDU stock

UBS Group AG has opened a new $6.9M position in $NVDU, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NVDU.
$NVDU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $NVDU stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 131,359 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,910,796
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 44,688 shares (-72.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,182,349
- OPTIVER HOLDING B.V. added 40,512 shares (+2158.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,791,518
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 33,363 shares (+68.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,122,443
- SBI SECURITIES CO., LTD. added 22,096 shares (+45.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,162,470
- IMC-CHICAGO, LLC removed 14,245 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,333,189
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 13,857 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,296,876
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $NVDU ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.