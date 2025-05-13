Fund Update: UBS Group AG opened a $33.8M position in $PAAA stock

UBS Group AG has opened a new $33.8M position in $PAAA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PAAA.
$PAAA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $PAAA stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 7,196,549 shares (+55.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $369,254,929
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,541,509 shares (+835.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,925,260
- TOWNSQUARE CAPITAL LLC added 925,818 shares (+124.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,503,721
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 918,996 shares (+55.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,153,684
- NORDEN GROUP LLC added 915,603 shares (+123.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,979,589
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 857,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,878,400
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 834,669 shares (+682.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,735,052
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
