Fund Update: TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC opened a $8.9M position in $URI stock

TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC has opened a new $8.9M position in $URI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $URI.

$URI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 570 institutional investors add shares of $URI stock to their portfolio, and 570 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$URI Insider Trading Activity

$URI insiders have traded $URI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY S. LEOPOLD (SVP) sold 900 shares for an estimated $740,917

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$URI Government Contracts

We have seen $9,503,488 of award payments to $URI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$URI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $URI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/19.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $URI ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.