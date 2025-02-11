Fund Update: TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC opened a $8.9M position in $URI stock

TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC has opened a new $8.9M position in $URI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $URI.
$URI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 570 institutional investors add shares of $URI stock to their portfolio, and 570 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 926,956 shares (+613.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $750,584,081
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 281,758 shares (+30.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $228,147,905
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 265,118 shares (+4.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $214,673,998
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 243,786 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,732,609
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 151,104 shares (-96.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $122,353,441
- INVESCO LTD. added 147,722 shares (+20.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $119,614,935
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 145,258 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,325,545
$URI Insider Trading Activity
$URI insiders have traded $URI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANTHONY S. LEOPOLD (SVP) sold 900 shares for an estimated $740,917
$URI Government Contracts
We have seen $9,503,488 of award payments to $URI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- HAVC RENTAL: $1,281,140
- 230 TON CHILLER AND COMPONENTS: $501,600
- SHOWER TRAILER RENTAL: $488,573
- SHORT TERM RENTAL OF EQUIPMENT: $375,895
- SHORT TERM RENTAL OF EQUIPMENT: $172,929
$URI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $URI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/19.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
