Fund Update: TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC opened a $18.3M position in $BSX stock

TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC has opened a new $18.3M position in $BSX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BSX.
$BSX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 820 institutional investors add shares of $BSX stock to their portfolio, and 662 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 5,278,861 shares (+20.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $532,531,497
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 4,861,651 shares (-49.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $434,242,667
- FMR LLC removed 3,845,669 shares (-2.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $387,951,088
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 3,344,571 shares (+10.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $298,737,081
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 3,138,336 shares (-16.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $316,595,335
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 3,040,709 shares (-67.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $306,746,723
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 2,743,301 shares (-20.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $245,031,645
$BSX Insider Trading Activity
$BSX insiders have traded $BSX stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL F MAHONEY (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 328,885 shares for an estimated $33,297,045.
- DANIEL J. BRENNAN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 99,950 shares for an estimated $10,504,430.
- ARTHUR C BUTCHER (EVP& Grp Pres, MedSurg & APAC) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 48,637 shares for an estimated $4,780,153.
- JOHN BRADLEY SORENSON (EVP, Global Operations) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,650 shares for an estimated $2,586,989.
- JEFFREY B. MIRVISS (EVP&Pres, Periph Intervent) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,895 shares for an estimated $2,294,072.
- EDWARD J LUDWIG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,877 shares for an estimated $1,712,717.
- VANCE R BROWN (SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,478 shares for an estimated $1,450,599.
- ELLEN M ZANE sold 13,586 shares for an estimated $1,416,133
- EMILY WOODWORTH (SVP, Global Controller and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,223 shares for an estimated $1,120,977.
- WENDY CARRUTHERS (EVP, Human Resources) sold 6,983 shares for an estimated $633,916
- JOSEPH MICHAEL FITZGERALD (EVP & Group Pres, Cardiology) has made 1 purchase buying 50 shares for an estimated $4,514 and 1 sale selling 20 shares for an estimated $1,799.
$BSX Government Contracts
We have seen $29,321,212 of award payments to $BSX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- Y90 GLASS MICROSPHERES: $2,032,315
- THERASPHERE Y-90 GLASS MICROSPHERE MEDICATION: $1,200,000
- THERASPHERE Y-90: $963,835
- YTTRIUM-90 GLASS MICROSPHERE: $907,100
- THERASPHERE YTTIRUM-90 (Y-90) GLASS MICROSPHERES: $880,560
$BSX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BSX stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 04/28, 03/17, 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/13.
$BSX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BSX in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/18/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025
$BSX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BSX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BSX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $116.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Richard Newitter from Truist Financial set a target price of $117.0 on 04/24/2025
- Marie Thibault from BTIG set a target price of $124.0 on 04/23/2025
- Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $115.0 on 02/03/2025
- Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $100.0 on 01/02/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
