Fund Update: TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC opened a $18.3M position in $BSX stock

TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC has opened a new $18.3M position in $BSX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BSX.

$BSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 820 institutional investors add shares of $BSX stock to their portfolio, and 662 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BSX Insider Trading Activity

$BSX insiders have traded $BSX stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL F MAHONEY (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 328,885 shares for an estimated $33,297,045 .

. DANIEL J. BRENNAN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 99,950 shares for an estimated $10,504,430 .

. ARTHUR C BUTCHER (EVP& Grp Pres, MedSurg & APAC) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 48,637 shares for an estimated $4,780,153 .

. JOHN BRADLEY SORENSON (EVP, Global Operations) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,650 shares for an estimated $2,586,989 .

. JEFFREY B. MIRVISS (EVP&Pres, Periph Intervent) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,895 shares for an estimated $2,294,072 .

. EDWARD J LUDWIG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,877 shares for an estimated $1,712,717 .

. VANCE R BROWN (SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,478 shares for an estimated $1,450,599 .

. ELLEN M ZANE sold 13,586 shares for an estimated $1,416,133

EMILY WOODWORTH (SVP, Global Controller and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,223 shares for an estimated $1,120,977 .

. WENDY CARRUTHERS (EVP, Human Resources) sold 6,983 shares for an estimated $633,916

JOSEPH MICHAEL FITZGERALD (EVP & Group Pres, Cardiology) has made 1 purchase buying 50 shares for an estimated $4,514 and 1 sale selling 20 shares for an estimated $1,799.

$BSX Government Contracts

We have seen $29,321,212 of award payments to $BSX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$BSX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BSX stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 04/28, 03/17, 02/24.

on 04/28, 03/17, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

on 03/03. SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/13.

$BSX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BSX in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/18/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

$BSX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BSX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BSX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $116.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Richard Newitter from Truist Financial set a target price of $117.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Marie Thibault from BTIG set a target price of $124.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $115.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $100.0 on 01/02/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

