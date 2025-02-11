Fund Update: TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 65,869 shares of PAYLOCITY HOLDING ($PCTY) to their portfolio

TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC has added 65,869 shares of $PCTY to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PCTY.

PAYLOCITY HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of PAYLOCITY HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 269 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PAYLOCITY HOLDING Insider Trading Activity

PAYLOCITY HOLDING insiders have traded $PCTY stock on the open market 744 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 744 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCTY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY T DIEHL has made 0 purchases and 557 sales selling 494,569 shares for an estimated $102,591,342 .

. STEVEN I SAROWITZ has made 0 purchases and 167 sales selling 431,326 shares for an estimated $87,414,308 .

. TOBY J. WILLIAMS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,190,553 .

. RYAN GLENN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,100 shares for an estimated $635,680 .

. RACHIT LOHANI (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,092 shares for an estimated $399,742 .

. RONALD V WATERS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,488 shares for an estimated $282,952 .

. BERNARD ROBINSON KENNETH sold 709 shares for an estimated $152,151

JOSHUA SCUTT (Senior Vice President Sales) sold 949 shares for an estimated $143,669

NICHOLAS ROST (VP CAO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 859 shares for an estimated $141,424 .

. ANDREW CAPPOTELLI (Sr Vice President Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 257 shares for an estimated $49,758.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $PCTY ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.