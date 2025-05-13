Fund Update: TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 38,854 shares of VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS ($VRTX) to their portfolio

TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC has added 38,854 shares of $VRTX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VRTX.

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 776 institutional investors add shares of VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 772 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $VRTX stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID ALTSHULER (EVP, Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 12,939 shares for an estimated $6,405,364 .

. OURANIA TATSIS (EVP, Chief Reg. & Quality Off.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,854 shares for an estimated $3,844,667 .

. EDWARD MORROW III ATKINSON (EVP, Chief Technical Ops. Off.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,164 shares for an estimated $2,912,812 .

. JONATHAN BILLER (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,090 shares for an estimated $2,332,768 .

. CHARLES F JR WAGNER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,298 shares for an estimated $1,649,000

KRISTEN AMBROSE (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,931 shares for an estimated $1,363,231 .

. SANGEETA N. BHATIA sold 400 shares for an estimated $202,344

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VRTX stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRTX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

on 03/20. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/13, 02/24 and 0 sales.

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRTX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. issued a "Positive" rating on 02/10/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRTX recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $VRTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $460.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a target price of $442.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $535.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $545.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Mohit Bansal from Wells Fargo set a target price of $460.0 on 01/30/2025

on 01/30/2025 Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $456.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $400.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Michael Yee from Jefferies set a target price of $550.0 on 12/09/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

