Fund Update: TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,622 shares of BOOKING HOLDINGS ($BKNG) to their portfolio

TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC has added 3,622 shares of $BKNG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BKNG.
BOOKING HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 808 institutional investors add shares of BOOKING HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 813 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 864,372 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,982,084,010
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 273,469 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,259,847,070
- ICON WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 233,041 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,157,845,565
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 199,017 shares (+938.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $988,800,043
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 157,624 shares (+18.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $726,159,581
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 104,780 shares (+1411.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $482,712,029
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 99,700 shares (+3.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $459,308,927
BOOKING HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
BOOKING HOLDINGS insiders have traded $BKNG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAULO PISANO (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 470 shares for an estimated $2,420,894.
BOOKING HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BKNG stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKNG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/05, 03/04 and 0 sales.
BOOKING HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKNG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025
BOOKING HOLDINGS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKNG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BKNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5500.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $5557.0 on 04/28/2025
- Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $4330.0 on 04/16/2025
- Jake Fuller from BTIG set a target price of $5500.0 on 04/04/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
