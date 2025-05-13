Fund Update: TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,622 shares of BOOKING HOLDINGS ($BKNG) to their portfolio

TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC has added 3,622 shares of $BKNG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BKNG.

BOOKING HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 808 institutional investors add shares of BOOKING HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 813 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BOOKING HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

BOOKING HOLDINGS insiders have traded $BKNG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAULO PISANO (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 470 shares for an estimated $2,420,894.

BOOKING HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BKNG stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKNG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/05, 03/04 and 0 sales.

BOOKING HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKNG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025

BOOKING HOLDINGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKNG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BKNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5500.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $5557.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $4330.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Jake Fuller from BTIG set a target price of $5500.0 on 04/04/2025

