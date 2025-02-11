Fund Update: TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 15,733 shares of INTUIT ($INTU) to their portfolio

TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC has added 15,733 shares of $INTU to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $INTU.

INTUIT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 921 institutional investors add shares of INTUIT stock to their portfolio, and 885 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INTUIT Insider Trading Activity

INTUIT insiders have traded $INTU stock on the open market 181 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 181 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT D COOK (Founder) has made 0 purchases and 89 sales selling 310,729 shares for an estimated $199,581,344 .

. SASAN K GOODARZI (CEO, President and Director) has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 176,562 shares for an estimated $111,194,370 .

. LAURA A FENNELL (EVP, People and Places) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 42,646 shares for an estimated $27,374,468 .

. KERRY J MCLEAN (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 28,220 shares for an estimated $18,152,722 .

. ALEX G. BALAZS (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 26,751 shares for an estimated $17,706,436 .

. SANDEEP AUJLA (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 7,077 shares for an estimated $4,373,176 .

. EVE B BURTON sold 2,988 shares for an estimated $1,941,799

LAUREN D HOTZ (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,078 shares for an estimated $667,838 .

. MARK P. NOTARAINNI (EVP, Consumer Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 362 shares for an estimated $228,120.

