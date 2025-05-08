Fund Update: Tredje AP-fonden opened a $54.1M position in $KR stock

Tredje AP-fonden has opened a new $54.1M position in $KR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $KR.

$KR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 598 institutional investors add shares of $KR stock to their portfolio, and 590 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KR Insider Trading Activity

$KR insiders have traded $KR stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YAEL COSSET (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 223,344 shares for an estimated $14,815,852 .

. STUART AITKEN (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 132,627 shares for an estimated $8,379,226 .

. MARY ELLEN ADCOCK (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 103,936 shares for an estimated $6,899,990 .

. TIMOTHY A MASSA (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 78,008 shares for an estimated $5,171,003 .

. CHRISTINE S WHEATLEY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $4,245,258 .

. TODD A FOLEY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 59,038 shares for an estimated $3,902,001 .

. VALERIE L. JABBAR (Senior Vice President) sold 31,271 shares for an estimated $2,160,281

GABRIEL ARREAGA (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,826 shares for an estimated $2,043,286 .

. KENNETH C KIMBALL (Senior Vice President) sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $719,081

CARIN L FIKE (Vice President and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,033 shares for an estimated $691,115 .

. BRIAN W NICHOLS (Vice President & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,741 shares for an estimated $253,686.

$KR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 02/20.

$KR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024

$KR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $73.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Heinbockel from Guggenheim set a target price of $73.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $58.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Rob Dickerson from Jefferies set a target price of $73.0 on 12/03/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

