Fund Update: Tredje AP-fonden opened a $54.1M position in $KR stock

Tredje AP-fonden has opened a new $54.1M position in $KR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $KR.
$KR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 598 institutional investors add shares of $KR stock to their portfolio, and 590 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 4,546,010 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $277,988,511
- JUNTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 4,320,630 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $264,206,524
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,483,769 shares (-5.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $235,816,323
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 3,053,227 shares (-13.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $186,704,831
- NORGES BANK added 2,911,101 shares (+42.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $178,013,826
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH removed 2,127,354 shares (-40.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,000,592
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 2,113,730 shares (+87.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,254,589
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$KR Insider Trading Activity
$KR insiders have traded $KR stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- YAEL COSSET (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 223,344 shares for an estimated $14,815,852.
- STUART AITKEN (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 132,627 shares for an estimated $8,379,226.
- MARY ELLEN ADCOCK (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 103,936 shares for an estimated $6,899,990.
- TIMOTHY A MASSA (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 78,008 shares for an estimated $5,171,003.
- CHRISTINE S WHEATLEY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $4,245,258.
- TODD A FOLEY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 59,038 shares for an estimated $3,902,001.
- VALERIE L. JABBAR (Senior Vice President) sold 31,271 shares for an estimated $2,160,281
- GABRIEL ARREAGA (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,826 shares for an estimated $2,043,286.
- KENNETH C KIMBALL (Senior Vice President) sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $719,081
- CARIN L FIKE (Vice President and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,033 shares for an estimated $691,115.
- BRIAN W NICHOLS (Vice President & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,741 shares for an estimated $253,686.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$KR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $KR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 02/20.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$KR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KR forecast page.
$KR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $73.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Heinbockel from Guggenheim set a target price of $73.0 on 04/03/2025
- An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $58.0 on 03/06/2025
- Rob Dickerson from Jefferies set a target price of $73.0 on 12/03/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $KR ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.