Fund Update: Tredje AP-fonden opened a $121.8M position in $VOO stock

Tredje AP-fonden has opened a new $121.8M position in $VOO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VOO.
$VOO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,731 institutional investors add shares of $VOO stock to their portfolio, and 1,188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 35,836,918 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,416,950,529
- CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM added 17,080,007 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,202,878,571
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 9,985,176 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,131,481,798
- BROOKLYN FI, LLC added 2,867,985 shares (+6435.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,545,298,997
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 2,719,220 shares (-79.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,397,434,350
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,516,003 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,355,647,576
- KEDALION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLP removed 2,446,629 shares (-54.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,257,347,109
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $VOO ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.