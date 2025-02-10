Fund Update: TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. opened a $5.4M position in $CELH stock

TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. has opened a new $5.4M position in $CELH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CELH.

$CELH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of $CELH stock to their portfolio, and 343 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CELH Insider Trading Activity

$CELH insiders have traded $CELH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CELH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN FIELDLY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 626,268 shares for an estimated $21,401,807 .

. WILLIAM H. MILMOE sold 65,000 shares for an estimated $2,024,750

$CELH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CELH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CELH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 10/08.

on 10/08. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 09/16.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

