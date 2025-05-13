Stocks
REGN

Fund Update: TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. opened a $54.5M position in $REGN stock

May 13, 2025 — 02:32 pm EDT

TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. has opened a new $54.5M position in $REGN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $REGN.

$REGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 633 institutional investors add shares of $REGN stock to their portfolio, and 727 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,401,174 shares (-19.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $888,666,586
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 840,346 shares (-30.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $532,972,643
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 810,144 shares (+63.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $577,089,875
  • CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 747,797 shares (-15.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $474,275,291
  • FMR LLC removed 600,995 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $381,169,058
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 498,456 shares (+77.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $316,135,748
  • AMUNDI added 487,489 shares (+45.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $347,253,039

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$REGN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $REGN stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$REGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REGN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $REGN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $REGN forecast page.

$REGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REGN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $REGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $850.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $695.0 on 04/22/2025
  • John Newman from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $850.0 on 04/22/2025
  • An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $903.0 on 03/14/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $REGN ticker page for more data.


