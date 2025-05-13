Fund Update: TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. opened a $54.5M position in $REGN stock

TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. has opened a new $54.5M position in $REGN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $REGN.

$REGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 633 institutional investors add shares of $REGN stock to their portfolio, and 727 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$REGN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $REGN stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.

on 04/08, 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.

on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/12. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/24, 11/29, 11/19.

on 01/24, 11/29, 11/19. REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON sold up to $50,000 on 11/13.

$REGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REGN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

$REGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REGN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $REGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $850.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $695.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 John Newman from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $850.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $903.0 on 03/14/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

