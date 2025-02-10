Fund Update: TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. opened a $4.3M position in $GNR stock

TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. has opened a new $4.3M position in $GNR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GNR.
We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $GNR stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RICHARD BERNSTEIN ADVISORS LLC removed 1,238,769 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,641,145
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 916,771 shares (+47.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $52,870,183
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 743,746 shares (-5.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $42,891,831
- BESSEMER GROUP INC removed 548,457 shares (-61.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $31,629,515
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 452,971 shares (+91.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,122,837
- GENTRUST, LLC removed 313,910 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,620,161
- FMR LLC added 312,726 shares (+195.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,034,908
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
