Fund Update: TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. opened a $3.1M position in $IYM stock

TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. has opened a new $3.1M position in $IYM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IYM.
$IYM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $IYM stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 307,985 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $46,245,610
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 50,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,507,769
- UBS GROUP AG removed 39,540 shares (-27.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,937,144
- TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 24,055 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,125,466
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 22,974 shares (+61.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,449,670
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 19,489 shares (-14.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,926,378
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 17,283 shares (-51.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,595,135
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
