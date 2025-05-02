Fund Update: TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC opened a $55.2M position in $TRGP stock

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC has opened a new $55.2M position in $TRGP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TRGP.

$TRGP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 488 institutional investors add shares of $TRGP stock to their portfolio, and 376 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TRGP Insider Trading Activity

$TRGP insiders have traded $TRGP stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

D. SCOTT PRYOR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,000 shares for an estimated $12,615,325 .

. MATTHEW J MELOY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 48,837 shares for an estimated $9,527,064 .

. JENNIFER R. KNEALE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,887 shares for an estimated $5,750,806 .

. PAUL W CHUNG sold 18,037 shares for an estimated $3,427,616

JULIE H. BOUSHKA (Senior VP and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,260 shares for an estimated $2,527,022 .

. CHARLES R CRISP has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,947 shares for an estimated $1,522,247 .

. ROBERT MURARO (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $505,735 .

. WATERS S IV DAVIS sold 2,190 shares for an estimated $429,802

$TRGP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRGP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

$TRGP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRGP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TRGP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $224.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $244.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $210.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Selman Akyol from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $224.0 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 Neal Dingmann from Truist Financial set a target price of $225.0 on 11/15/2024

