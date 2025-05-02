Fund Update: TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC opened a $55.2M position in $TRGP stock

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC has opened a new $55.2M position in $TRGP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TRGP.
$TRGP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 488 institutional investors add shares of $TRGP stock to their portfolio, and 376 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,278,267 shares (-15.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $406,670,659
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 2,203,560 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $393,335,460
- BLACKSTONE INC. removed 1,319,105 shares (-22.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $235,460,242
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 1,038,350 shares (+981.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $185,345,475
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 1,037,513 shares (+1038.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $185,196,070
- TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 825,267 shares (+568.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $147,310,159
- INVESCO LTD. removed 668,365 shares (-13.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,303,152
$TRGP Insider Trading Activity
$TRGP insiders have traded $TRGP stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- D. SCOTT PRYOR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,000 shares for an estimated $12,615,325.
- MATTHEW J MELOY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 48,837 shares for an estimated $9,527,064.
- JENNIFER R. KNEALE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,887 shares for an estimated $5,750,806.
- PAUL W CHUNG sold 18,037 shares for an estimated $3,427,616
- JULIE H. BOUSHKA (Senior VP and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,260 shares for an estimated $2,527,022.
- CHARLES R CRISP has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,947 shares for an estimated $1,522,247.
- ROBERT MURARO (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $505,735.
- WATERS S IV DAVIS sold 2,190 shares for an estimated $429,802
$TRGP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRGP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024
$TRGP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRGP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TRGP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $224.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $244.0 on 03/17/2025
- An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $210.0 on 03/06/2025
- Selman Akyol from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $224.0 on 11/19/2024
- Neal Dingmann from Truist Financial set a target price of $225.0 on 11/15/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
