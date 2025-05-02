Fund Update: TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC opened a $39.0M position in $FICO stock

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC has opened a new $39.0M position in $FICO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FICO.

$FICO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 450 institutional investors add shares of $FICO stock to their portfolio, and 440 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FICO Insider Trading Activity

$FICO insiders have traded $FICO stock on the open market 247 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 247 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FICO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$FICO Government Contracts

We have seen $2,400,000 of award payments to $FICO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$FICO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FICO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FICO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 01/27.

$FICO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FICO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024

$FICO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FICO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FICO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2500.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $2250.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $2515.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Kyle Peterson from Needham set a target price of $2500.0 on 11/07/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

