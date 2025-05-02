Fund Update: TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added 940,839 shares of HEXCEL ($HXL) to their portfolio

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC has added 940,839 shares of $HXL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HXL.

HEXCEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of HEXCEL stock to their portfolio, and 218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HEXCEL Government Contracts

We have seen $667,232 of award payments to $HXL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

HEXCEL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HXL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Reduce" rating on 04/15/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

