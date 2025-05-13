Fund Update: THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS added 622,438 shares of CENTENE ($CNC) to their portfolio

THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS has added 622,438 shares of $CNC to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CNC.
CENTENE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 426 institutional investors add shares of CENTENE stock to their portfolio, and 479 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 7,624,593 shares (-83.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $461,897,843
- FMR LLC added 5,198,363 shares (+24.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $315,592,617
- NORGES BANK added 4,145,338 shares (+19.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $251,124,576
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,113,280 shares (+204.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $249,182,502
- SWEDBANK AB removed 3,703,205 shares (-68.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $224,340,158
- POLITAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 3,362,610 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,706,913
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 3,346,445 shares (+1018.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $202,727,638
CENTENE Insider Trading Activity
CENTENE insiders have traded $CNC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS GRECO purchased 17,000 shares for an estimated $1,015,750
- ANDREW LYNN ASHER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 17,200 shares for an estimated $1,000,008
- CHRISTOPHER J COUGHLIN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $594,400
- THEODORE R. II SAMUELS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $294,300
- H JAMES DALLAS purchased 1,693 shares for an estimated $99,903
- JESSICA L. BLUME purchased 250 shares for an estimated $14,870
CENTENE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CNC stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/29 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/05.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
