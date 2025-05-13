Fund Update: THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS added 622,438 shares of CENTENE ($CNC) to their portfolio

THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS has added 622,438 shares of $CNC to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CNC.

CENTENE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 426 institutional investors add shares of CENTENE stock to their portfolio, and 479 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CENTENE Insider Trading Activity

CENTENE insiders have traded $CNC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS GRECO purchased 17,000 shares for an estimated $1,015,750

ANDREW LYNN ASHER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 17,200 shares for an estimated $1,000,008

CHRISTOPHER J COUGHLIN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $594,400

THEODORE R. II SAMUELS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $294,300

H JAMES DALLAS purchased 1,693 shares for an estimated $99,903

JESSICA L. BLUME purchased 250 shares for an estimated $14,870

CENTENE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNC stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/29 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/31.

on 04/29 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/05.

