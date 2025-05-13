Fund Update: THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS added 3,342,834 shares of PROGYNY ($PGNY) to their portfolio

THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS has added 3,342,834 shares of $PGNY to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PGNY.

PROGYNY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of PROGYNY stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PROGYNY Insider Trading Activity

PROGYNY insiders have traded $PGNY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGNY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER ANEVSKI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 209,500 shares for an estimated $3,034,083

DAVID J SCHLANGER (Executive Chairman) purchased 150,000 shares for an estimated $2,202,330

NORMAN PAYSON sold 200 shares for an estimated $11,258

PROGYNY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PGNY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGNY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 12/06.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

