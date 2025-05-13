Fund Update: THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS added 1,006,377 shares of FIRST INDL REALTY TRUST ($FR) to their portfolio

THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS has added 1,006,377 shares of $FR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FR.
FIRST INDL REALTY TRUST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of FIRST INDL REALTY TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,322,583 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,366,578
- BLACKSTONE INC. removed 1,020,589 shares (-20.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,162,126
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS added 1,006,377 shares (+3231.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,304,102
- ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP added 746,730 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,293,550
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 628,144 shares (-26.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,894,650
- RUSH ISLAND MANAGEMENT, LP added 553,567 shares (+50.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,750,313
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 523,429 shares (+194.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,239,495
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
