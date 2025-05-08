Stocks
Fund Update: THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC opened a $24.3M position in $MRX stock

May 08, 2025 — 06:30 am EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC has opened a new $24.3M position in $MRX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MRX.

$MRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $MRX stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MRX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MRX forecast page.

$MRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from UBS set a target price of $36.0 on 03/10/2025
  • Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $39.0 on 01/13/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $MRX ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

