Fund Update: THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC opened a $24.3M position in $MRX stock

THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC has opened a new $24.3M position in $MRX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MRX.
$MRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $MRX stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 1,097,449 shares (+73.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,207,485
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,067,136 shares (+74.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,262,629
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 957,492 shares (+77.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,845,025
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 699,394 shares (+6123.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,800,110
- THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 687,673 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,288,610
- MORGAN STANLEY added 507,234 shares (+100.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,810,483
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 498,560 shares (-24.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,609,139
$MRX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025
$MRX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $36.0 on 03/10/2025
- Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $39.0 on 01/13/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
