Fund Update: THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC opened a $24.3M position in $MRX stock

THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC has opened a new $24.3M position in $MRX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MRX.

$MRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $MRX stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MRX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MRX forecast page.

$MRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $36.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $39.0 on 01/13/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $MRX ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.