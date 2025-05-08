Fund Update: THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 249,767 shares of ALCON ($ALC) to their portfolio

THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC has added 249,767 shares of $ALC to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ALC.

ALCON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 256 institutional investors add shares of ALCON stock to their portfolio, and 305 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ALCON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ALC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.

ALCON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/14/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

