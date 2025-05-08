Fund Update: THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 249,767 shares of ALCON ($ALC) to their portfolio

THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC has added 249,767 shares of $ALC to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ALC.
ALCON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 256 institutional investors add shares of ALCON stock to their portfolio, and 305 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 2,080,025 shares (-28.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,573,322
- LIONTRUST INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLP added 1,706,670 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $144,879,216
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,542,191 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,916,593
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,439,192 shares (+169.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,173,008
- AMF TJANSTEPENSION AB removed 1,436,223 shares (-84.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $121,920,970
- BARCLAYS PLC added 1,231,471 shares (+80.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,539,573
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 1,143,578 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,078,336
ALCON Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ALC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.
ALCON Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/14/2024
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
