Fund Update: Third Point LLC opened a $213.4M position in $KVUE stock

Third Point LLC has opened a new $213.4M position in $KVUE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $KVUE.
$KVUE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 578 institutional investors add shares of $KVUE stock to their portfolio, and 515 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 33,626,495 shares (-13.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $806,363,350
- NORGES BANK added 23,114,430 shares (+1771.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $493,493,080
- STARBOARD VALUE LP added 21,914,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $467,863,900
- FMR LLC removed 14,977,305 shares (-11.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $359,155,773
- TOMS CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LP added 14,415,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $345,671,700
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 10,952,617 shares (-28.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $262,643,755
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 10,600,682 shares (+4.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $254,204,354
$KVUE Insider Trading Activity
$KVUE insiders have traded $KVUE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KVUE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CARLTON LAWSON (Group President EMEA & LA) sold 17,100 shares for an estimated $393,813
$KVUE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $KVUE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KVUE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 11/18.
$KVUE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KVUE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024
