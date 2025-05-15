Fund Update: Third Point LLC opened a $213.4M position in $KVUE stock

Third Point LLC has opened a new $213.4M position in $KVUE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $KVUE.

$KVUE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 578 institutional investors add shares of $KVUE stock to their portfolio, and 515 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KVUE Insider Trading Activity

$KVUE insiders have traded $KVUE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KVUE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARLTON LAWSON (Group President EMEA & LA) sold 17,100 shares for an estimated $393,813

$KVUE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KVUE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KVUE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 11/18.

$KVUE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KVUE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

