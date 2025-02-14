Fund Update: Third Point LLC opened a $164.9M position in $COF stock

Third Point LLC has opened a new $164.9M position in $COF, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $COF.

$COF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 612 institutional investors add shares of $COF stock to their portfolio, and 589 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$COF Insider Trading Activity

$COF insiders have traded $COF stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAVI RAGHU (Pres, Software, Intl & Sm Bus) sold 24,786 shares for an estimated $4,089,690

ROBERT M. ALEXANDER (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 16,594 shares for an estimated $3,105,098 .

. FRANK G. LAPRADE,III (Chief Enterprise Srvcs Officer) sold 15,751 shares for an estimated $2,520,160

MICHAEL ZAMSKY (Chief Credit & Fin'l Risk Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,541 shares for an estimated $2,005,491 .

. ANDREW M YOUNG (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,901 shares for an estimated $1,082,892

MARK DANIEL MOUADEB (President, U.S. Card) sold 1,994 shares for an estimated $323,765

KARA WEST (Chief Enterprise Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 721 shares for an estimated $133,189.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $COF ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.