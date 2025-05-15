Fund Update: Third Point LLC opened a $157.2M position in $NVDA stock

Third Point LLC has opened a new $157.2M position in $NVDA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NVDA.

$NVDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,685 institutional investors add shares of $NVDA stock to their portfolio, and 2,280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NVDA Insider Trading Activity

$NVDA insiders have traded $NVDA stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TENCH COXE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $131,263,863 .

. COLETTE KRESS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 133,330 shares for an estimated $16,815,310 .

. ROBERT K BURGESS sold 53,324 shares for an estimated $6,158,404

AJAY K PURI (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,695 shares for an estimated $5,544,783 .

. AARTI S. SHAH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,368,377 .

. DONALD F JR ROBERTSON (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,134,360 .

. JOHN DABIRI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,379 shares for an estimated $394,602.

$NVDA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NVDA stock 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 24 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$NVDA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVDA in the last several months. We have seen 20 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/19/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/19/2025

$NVDA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVDA recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $NVDA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Srini Pajjuri from Raymond James set a target price of $150.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $160.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 John Vinh from KeyBanc set a target price of $190.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $162.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $180.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Frank Lee from HSBC set a target price of $185.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer set a target price of $175.0 on 01/09/2025

