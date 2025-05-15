Stocks
CSGP

Fund Update: Third Point LLC opened a $156.5M position in $CSGP stock

May 15, 2025 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Third Point LLC has opened a new $156.5M position in $CSGP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CSGP.

$CSGP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 488 institutional investors add shares of $CSGP stock to their portfolio, and 395 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CSGP Insider Trading Activity

$CSGP insiders have traded $CSGP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL J DESMARAIS (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $439,340
  • JOHN W HILL sold 2,735 shares for an estimated $209,938
  • CYNTHIA CAMMETT CANN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,749 shares for an estimated $139,745
  • CHRISTOPHER J NASSETTA sold 1,681 shares for an estimated $135,135

$CSGP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CSGP stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSGP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CSGP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSGP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025
  • Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025
  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

