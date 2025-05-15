Fund Update: Third Point LLC opened a $156.5M position in $CSGP stock

Third Point LLC has opened a new $156.5M position in $CSGP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CSGP.
$CSGP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 488 institutional investors add shares of $CSGP stock to their portfolio, and 395 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC added 7,401,273 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $586,402,859
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 5,635,481 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $403,444,084
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,569,880 shares (+82.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $282,841,592
- TOMS CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LP added 3,508,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $277,938,840
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,234,275 shares (+214.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $256,251,608
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,709,320 shares (+4.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $214,659,423
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,566,144 shares (+71.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $203,315,589
$CSGP Insider Trading Activity
$CSGP insiders have traded $CSGP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL J DESMARAIS (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $439,340
- JOHN W HILL sold 2,735 shares for an estimated $209,938
- CYNTHIA CAMMETT CANN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,749 shares for an estimated $139,745
- CHRISTOPHER J NASSETTA sold 1,681 shares for an estimated $135,135
$CSGP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CSGP stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSGP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 01/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
$CSGP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSGP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
