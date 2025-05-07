Fund Update: TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC opened a $44.8M position in $EWY stock

TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC has opened a new $44.8M position in $EWY, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EWY.
$EWY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $EWY stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 2,226,837 shares (+421.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,323,734
- OLD MISSION CAPITAL LLC removed 1,920,528 shares (-77.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,735,669
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,260,226 shares (-45.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,132,901
- BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES, LP added 1,227,157 shares (+63.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,450,019
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,068,280 shares (+113.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,364,769
- RAFFERTY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 950,379 shares (+280.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,364,787
- TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 828,532 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,773,869
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.