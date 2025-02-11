Fund Update: TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC opened a $392.5M position in $BKLN stock

TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC has opened a new $392.5M position in $BKLN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BKLN.
$BKLN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of $BKLN stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KENSINGTON ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 86,557,928 shares (-98.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,818,582,067
- TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 18,628,261 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $392,497,459
- OCEAN PARK ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 17,542,541 shares (+2838.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $369,621,338
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 16,499,987 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $346,664,726
- LIBERTY MUTUAL GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. removed 14,112,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $296,503,625
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 12,585,549 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $264,422,384
- INVESCO LTD. added 9,401,559 shares (+1168.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $197,526,754
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
