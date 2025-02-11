Fund Update: TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC opened a $29.2M position in $VIK stock

TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC has opened a new $29.2M position in $VIK, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VIK.
$VIK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $VIK stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TPG GP A, LLC added 36,610,589 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,277,343,450
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 10,300,947 shares (-16.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $359,400,040
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 9,320,314 shares (+216.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $325,185,755
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,747,890 shares (+40.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $95,873,882
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,330,566 shares (+38.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $81,313,447
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. added 1,703,301 shares (+192.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $59,428,171
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 1,620,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $56,521,800
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
