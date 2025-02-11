Fund Update: TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC opened a $12.3M position in $BLD stock

TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC has opened a new $12.3M position in $BLD, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BLD.
$BLD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of $BLD stock to their portfolio, and 323 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 458,278 shares (-46.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $186,432,073
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 277,837 shares (+10.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $113,026,869
- FMR LLC added 161,743 shares (+9.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $65,798,669
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 133,616 shares (-8.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $54,356,324
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 114,030 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,502,100
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 100,837 shares (-52.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,021,499
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 98,311 shares (-83.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,993,897
