Fund Update: TCW GROUP INC added 90,172 shares of TYLER TECHNOLOGIES ($TYL) to their portfolio

TCW GROUP INC has added 90,172 shares of $TYL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TYL.

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 379 institutional investors add shares of TYLER TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 365 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $TYL stock on the open market 90 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 90 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TYL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN S JR MARR (Executive Chair of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $21,664,927 .

. H LYNN JR MOORE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 26,250 shares for an estimated $16,206,216 .

. BRIAN K MILLER (Executive VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 18,301 shares for an estimated $11,269,520 .

. JEFFREY DAVID PUCKETT (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 8,500 shares for an estimated $5,172,528 .

. DANIEL M POPE sold 365 shares for an estimated $200,750

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts

We have seen $1,296,197 of award payments to $TYL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TYL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TYL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TYL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $695.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $700.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $695.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $615.0 on 01/07/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

