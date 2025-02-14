Fund Update: T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. opened a $724.5M position in $CI stock

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. has opened a new $724.5M position in $CI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CI.
$CI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 626 institutional investors add shares of $CI stock to their portfolio, and 900 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,623,729 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $724,516,526
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,844,164 shares (-30.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $638,892,176
- FMR LLC removed 1,764,916 shares (-12.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $487,363,904
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,317,489 shares (+35.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $363,811,412
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,080,728 shares (-62.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $298,432,229
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 751,711 shares (-3.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $207,577,475
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 737,099 shares (+22.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,542,517
$CI Insider Trading Activity
$CI insiders have traded $CI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM J III DELANEY sold 2,691 shares for an estimated $922,151
$CI Government Contracts
We have seen $354,712 of award payments to $CI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CONUS STUDENTS MEDICAL INS 2024: $299,154
- VEHICLE INSURANCE: $55,557
$CI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
