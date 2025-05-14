Fund Update: T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. opened a $360.3M position in $ASML stock

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. has opened a new $360.3M position in $ASML, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ASML.

$ASML Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 977 institutional investors add shares of $ASML stock to their portfolio, and 663 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ASML Government Contracts

We have seen $178,574 of award payments to $ASML over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$ASML Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ASML stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASML stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20, 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/20, 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/09, 01/08, 11/25 and 0 sales.

on 04/09, 01/08, 11/25 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 03/17.

on 03/17. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/12.

$ASML Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASML in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 02/19/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

