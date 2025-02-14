Fund Update: T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. opened a $231.7M position in $XPO stock

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. has opened a new $231.7M position in $XPO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $XPO.
$XPO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 251 institutional investors add shares of $XPO stock to their portfolio, and 259 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. added 2,153,042 shares (+84.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $231,473,545
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,125,686 shares (+18.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $278,783,718
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,766,424 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $231,666,507
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,605,001 shares (+26.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $210,495,881
- C2P CAPITAL ADVISORY GROUP, LLC D.B.A. PROSPERITY CAPITAL ADVISORS added 1,250,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,937,500
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,053,767 shares (-72.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $113,290,490
- FIL LTD removed 1,015,702 shares (-61.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $133,209,317
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
