Fund Update: T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. opened a $212.7M position in $WING stock

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. has opened a new $212.7M position in $WING, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WING.
$WING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of $WING stock to their portfolio, and 294 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 942,777 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $212,671,635
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 534,138 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $151,802,019
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 498,775 shares (-49.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,513,664
- INVESCO LTD. removed 420,574 shares (-80.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,873,082
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 387,912 shares (-76.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,244,590
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 364,005 shares (-45.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,112,247
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 338,435 shares (-72.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,183,227
$WING Insider Trading Activity
$WING insiders have traded $WING stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WING stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAJ KAPOOR (SVP, Pres. of International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 903 shares for an estimated $260,228.
- DONNIE UPSHAW (SVP Corp Restaurants & CPO) sold 91 shares for an estimated $21,364
$WING Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WING in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025
$WING Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WING recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WING in the last 6 months, with a median target of $265.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Bernstein set a target price of $260.0 on 04/22/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $270.0 on 03/26/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
