Fund Update: Swiss National Bank opened a $6.1M position in $TIGO stock

Swiss National Bank has opened a new $6.1M position in $TIGO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TIGO.
$TIGO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $TIGO stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,426,347 shares (+7978.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,445,523
- SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ added 2,411,257 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,305,537
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,673,739 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,664,079
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 759,786 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,998,722
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 673,447 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,385,240
- MANGROVE PARTNERS IM, LLC added 273,463 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,839,309
- PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 246,497 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,164,889
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $TIGO ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.