Fund Update: Swiss National Bank opened a $15.8M position in $MKTX stock

Swiss National Bank has opened a new $15.8M position in $MKTX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MKTX.

$MKTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of $MKTX stock to their portfolio, and 264 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MKTX Insider Trading Activity

$MKTX insiders have traded $MKTX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD M MCVEY (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $13,503,229 .

. SCOTT PINTOFF (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 300 shares for an estimated $72,171

$MKTX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MKTX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKTX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.

$MKTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MKTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/04/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

