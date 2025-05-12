Fund Update: Swiss National Bank opened a $15.8M position in $MKTX stock

Swiss National Bank has opened a new $15.8M position in $MKTX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MKTX.
$MKTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of $MKTX stock to their portfolio, and 264 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 558,489 shares (-17.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,829,095
- FMR LLC added 341,493 shares (+17.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,191,077
- OWNERSHIP CAPITAL B.V. removed 277,350 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,692,194
- GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 238,615 shares (-11.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,936,534
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 236,497 shares (+13.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,457,781
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 236,118 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,372,112
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 208,294 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,082,775
$MKTX Insider Trading Activity
$MKTX insiders have traded $MKTX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD M MCVEY (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $13,503,229.
- SCOTT PINTOFF (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 300 shares for an estimated $72,171
$MKTX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MKTX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKTX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.
$MKTX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MKTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/04/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
