Fund Update: Swedbank AB opened a $85.9M position in $TIGO stock

Swedbank AB has opened a new $85.9M position in $TIGO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TIGO.

$TIGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $TIGO stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TIGO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TIGO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

