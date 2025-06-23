Fund Update: Swedbank AB opened a $85.9M position in $TIGO stock

Swedbank AB has opened a new $85.9M position in $TIGO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TIGO.
$TIGO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $TIGO stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DODGE & COX added 8,701,732 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $263,401,427
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 5,470,214 shares (+5033.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $165,583,377
- BARCLAYS PLC added 3,171,957 shares (+1620.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,015,138
- SWEDBANK AB added 2,838,104 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,909,408
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,426,347 shares (+7978.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,445,523
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 2,421,077 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,286,000
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 2,248,417 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,059,582
$TIGO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TIGO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
