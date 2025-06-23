Fund Update: Swedbank AB opened a $45.9M position in $BIRK stock

Swedbank AB has opened a new $45.9M position in $BIRK, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BIRK.
$BIRK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $BIRK stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 1,635,454 shares (-83.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,985,565
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP added 1,572,685 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,107,607
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,490,366 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,333,281
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,042,891 shares (+25.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,816,552
- SWEDBANK AB added 1,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,850,000
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 900,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,994,000
- NORGES BANK removed 852,943 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,327,750
$BIRK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BIRK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025
$BIRK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BIRK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BIRK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $76.0 on 05/16/2025
- Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $70.0 on 05/16/2025
- Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital set a target price of $75.0 on 05/15/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
