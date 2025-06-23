Fund Update: Swedbank AB opened a $45.9M position in $BIRK stock

Swedbank AB has opened a new $45.9M position in $BIRK, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BIRK.

$BIRK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $BIRK stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BIRK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BIRK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

$BIRK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BIRK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BIRK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $76.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $70.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital set a target price of $75.0 on 05/15/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

