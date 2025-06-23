Stocks
Fund Update: Swedbank AB opened a $37.2M position in $AVNT stock

June 23, 2025 — 07:03 pm EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Swedbank AB has opened a new $37.2M position in $AVNT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AVNT.

$AVNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $AVNT stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AVNT Government Contracts

We have seen $70,000 of award payments to $AVNT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$AVNT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVNT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AVNT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AVNT forecast page.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $AVNT ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

