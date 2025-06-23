Fund Update: Swedbank AB opened a $37.2M position in $AVNT stock

Swedbank AB has opened a new $37.2M position in $AVNT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AVNT.
$AVNT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $AVNT stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 1,617,637 shares (+50.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,111,390
- SWEDBANK AB added 1,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,160,000
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 784,178 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,041,513
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 564,099 shares (+100.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,961,918
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 334,784 shares (-43.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,440,573
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 280,590 shares (-15.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,426,724
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 279,064 shares (+6.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,370,018
$AVNT Government Contracts
We have seen $70,000 of award payments to $AVNT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
$AVNT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVNT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025
