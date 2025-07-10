Fund Update: Swedbank AB added 505,797 shares of ATLASSIAN PLC ($TEAM) to their portfolio

Swedbank AB has added 505,797 shares of $TEAM to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TEAM.

ATLASSIAN PLC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 509 institutional investors add shares of ATLASSIAN PLC stock to their portfolio, and 309 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ATLASSIAN PLC Insider Trading Activity

ATLASSIAN PLC insiders have traded $TEAM stock on the open market 1906 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1906 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL CANNON-BROOKES (CEO, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 889 sales selling 932,487 shares for an estimated $218,891,325 .

. SCOTT FARQUHAR has made 0 purchases and 889 sales selling 932,487 shares for an estimated $218,891,140 .

. RAJEEV BASHYAM RAJAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 23,278 shares for an estimated $6,323,544 .

. ANUTTHARA BHARADWAJ (President) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 21,462 shares for an estimated $5,775,949 .

. JOSEPH LEO BINZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 9,140 shares for an estimated $2,407,358 .

. BRIAN DUFFY (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,211 shares for an estimated $893,850 .

. GENE LIU (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 2,129 shares for an estimated $611,252.

ATLASSIAN PLC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TEAM stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEAM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 5 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/28 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 06/11, 06/03.

ATLASSIAN PLC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TEAM in the last several months. We have seen 17 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

ATLASSIAN PLC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TEAM recently. We have seen 21 analysts offer price targets for $TEAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $295.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $290.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $260.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $215.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $315.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Brett Huff from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $221.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Adam Tindle from Raymond James set a target price of $300.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $255.0 on 05/02/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

