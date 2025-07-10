Fund Update: Swedbank AB added 451,549 shares of ROPER TECHNOLOGIES ($ROP) to their portfolio

Swedbank AB has added 451,549 shares of $ROP to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ROP.

ROPER TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 600 institutional investors add shares of ROPER TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 580 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ROPER TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

ROPER TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $ROP stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON CONLEY (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $3,498,720 .

. JOHN K STIPANCICH (Executive VP, GC & Secretary) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $578,040

BRANDON L CROSS (VP and Corporate Controller) sold 750 shares for an estimated $433,372

RICHARD F WALLMAN sold 351 shares for an estimated $201,912

CHRISTOPHER WRIGHT sold 350 shares for an estimated $200,277

ROPER TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts

We have seen $17,334,517 of award payments to $ROP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ROPER TECHNOLOGIES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ROP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

ROPER TECHNOLOGIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROP in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/29/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/29/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

ROPER TECHNOLOGIES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROP recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ROP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $652.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $561.0 on 05/16/2025

Brad Reback from Stifel set a target price of $650.0 on 04/29/2025

Joe Vruwink from Baird set a target price of $668.0 on 04/29/2025

Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $695.0 on 04/29/2025

Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer set a target price of $640.0 on 01/31/2025

Brian Gesuale from Raymond James set a target price of $655.0 on 01/31/2025

Terry Tillman from Truist Securities set a target price of $675.0 on 01/31/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

