Fund Update: Swedbank AB added 1,247,801 shares of FISERV ($FI) to their portfolio

Swedbank AB has added 1,247,801 shares of $FI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FI.

FISERV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 756 institutional investors add shares of FISERV stock to their portfolio, and 918 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FISERV Insider Trading Activity

FISERV insiders have traded $FI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUY CHIARELLO (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $10,599,607 .

. ANDREW GELB (EVP, Co-Head of Fin. Sols.) sold 5,652 shares for an estimated $904,320

ADAM L. ROSMAN (Chief Admin. and Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,512 shares for an estimated $403,631.

FISERV Government Contracts

We have seen $337,140 of award payments to $FI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

FISERV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FI stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

FISERV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FI in the last several months. We have seen 17 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/19/2025

FISERV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FI recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $FI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $232.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Koning from Baird set a target price of $225.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $181.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $250.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $225.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Trevor Williams from Jefferies set a target price of $165.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Vasundhara Govil from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $200.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $194.0 on 05/19/2025

