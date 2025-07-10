Fund Update: Swedbank AB added 1,247,801 shares of FISERV ($FI) to their portfolio

Swedbank AB has added 1,247,801 shares of $FI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FI.
FISERV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 756 institutional investors add shares of FISERV stock to their portfolio, and 918 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 6,761,703 shares (+78.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,493,186,873
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 3,402,551 shares (-37.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $751,385,337
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,627,132 shares (-7.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $580,149,559
- SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC removed 2,358,609 shares (-50.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $520,851,625
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC removed 2,120,267 shares (-75.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $468,218,561
- DODGE & COX removed 1,601,904 shares (-5.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $353,748,460
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,364,180 shares (-6.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $301,251,869
FISERV Insider Trading Activity
FISERV insiders have traded $FI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GUY CHIARELLO (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $10,599,607.
- ANDREW GELB (EVP, Co-Head of Fin. Sols.) sold 5,652 shares for an estimated $904,320
- ADAM L. ROSMAN (Chief Admin. and Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,512 shares for an estimated $403,631.
FISERV Government Contracts
We have seen $337,140 of award payments to $FI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THIS CONTRACT PROVIDES SOFTWARE MAINTENANCE FOR THE FRONTIER APPLICATION INCLUDING PRODUCT SUPPORT AS WELL ...: $233,123
- FY25 PROGRESS LICENSE MAINTENANCE RENEWAL: $104,016
FISERV Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FI stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 5 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 04/04, 03/10, 02/26, 02/21 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 04/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.
FISERV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FI in the last several months. We have seen 17 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
- Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/19/2025
FISERV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FI recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $FI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $232.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Koning from Baird set a target price of $225.0 on 06/18/2025
- Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $181.0 on 06/02/2025
- Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $250.0 on 05/29/2025
- Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $225.0 on 05/28/2025
- Trevor Williams from Jefferies set a target price of $165.0 on 05/27/2025
- Vasundhara Govil from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $200.0 on 05/21/2025
- Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $194.0 on 05/19/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.