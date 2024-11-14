Fund Update: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP increases GameStop (GME) holdings

SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP increased its holdings of GameStop ($GME) by 158.06% in the third quarter, according to a new SEC 13F filing.

The filing showed a position of 2,576,108 shares in $GME, which is 1,577,852 more than the previous quarter. This position was worth approximately $59,070,156, per our estimates.

GameStop Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of GameStop stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GameStop Insider Trading Activity

GameStop insiders have traded $GME stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL WILLIAM MOORE (PFO and PAO) has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales, selling 7,375 shares.

MARK HAYMOND ROBINSON (General Counsel and Secretary) has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales, selling 18,447 shares.

LAWRENCE CHENG purchased 4,140 shares.

Background on $GME Stock

GameStop Corp. (GME) is a leading retail company primarily engaged in the sale of video games, gaming consoles, and related accessories. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, GameStop operates a network of physical stores across the United States and internationally, in addition to an online marketplace. The company has evolved from a traditional brick-and-mortar retailer to focus more on e-commerce and technology solutions in response to the changing landscape of the gaming industry. GameStop has also ventured into the collectibles market, significantly expanding its product offerings. Although it faced challenges due to the rise of digital downloads and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, GameStop garnered significant attention in 2021 due to its stock trading volatility, fueled by retail investor interest and online communities, leading to broader discussions about market dynamics and short selling.

