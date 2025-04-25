Fund Update: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Inc. opened a $115.8M position in $G stock

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Inc. has opened a new $115.8M position in $G, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $G.

$G Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of $G stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$G Insider Trading Activity

$G insiders have traded $G stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $G stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

N. V. TYAGARAJAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 110,880 shares for an estimated $6,067,645 .

. PIYUSH MEHTA (Senior Vice President and CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 82,000 shares for an estimated $3,766,118 .

. BALKRISHAN KALRA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,200 shares for an estimated $1,689,064 .

. CAROL LINDSTROM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,134 shares for an estimated $417,305 .

. DONALD J KLUNK (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,594 shares for an estimated $247,498 .

. HEATHER WHITE (SVP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,541 shares for an estimated $118,235.

