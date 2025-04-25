Fund Update: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Inc. added 318,125 shares of BWX TECHNOLOGIES ($BWXT) to their portfolio

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Inc. has added 318,125 shares of $BWXT to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BWXT.

BWX TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 297 institutional investors add shares of BWX TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BWX TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

BWX TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $BWXT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REX D GEVEDEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,625 shares for an estimated $4,900,232 .

. ROBERT L DUFFY (SVP and Chief Admin. Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $624,160

RONALD OWEN JR WHITFORD (SVP, General Counsel and Sec.) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $209,850

BWX TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts

We have seen $79,283,354 of award payments to $BWXT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

BWX TECHNOLOGIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BWXT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

BWX TECHNOLOGIES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BWXT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BWXT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $142.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $145.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group set a target price of $140.0 on 01/10/2025

