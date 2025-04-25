Fund Update: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Inc. added 318,125 shares of BWX TECHNOLOGIES ($BWXT) to their portfolio

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Inc. has added 318,125 shares of $BWXT to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BWXT.
BWX TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 297 institutional investors add shares of BWX TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,813,026 shares (-57.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $201,952,966
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,031,699 shares (-34.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,920,951
- UBS GROUP AG added 642,992 shares (+787.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,622,878
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 615,693 shares (+204.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,582,043
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 539,360 shares (-94.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,079,310
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 495,711 shares (-30.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,217,248
- FMR LLC removed 491,401 shares (-28.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,737,157
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
BWX TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity
BWX TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $BWXT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- REX D GEVEDEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,625 shares for an estimated $4,900,232.
- ROBERT L DUFFY (SVP and Chief Admin. Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $624,160
- RONALD OWEN JR WHITFORD (SVP, General Counsel and Sec.) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $209,850
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
BWX TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts
We have seen $79,283,354 of award payments to $BWXT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ENRICHED URANIUM CONVERSION AND PURIFICATION SERVICES: $55,826,508
- THE CONTRACTOR SHALL PROCESS 3.6 MT OF HALEU: $19,859,760
- DOMESTIC URANIUM ENRICHMENT CENTRIFUGE PILOT PLANT DEPLOYMENT STUDY: $3,331,718
- THE CONTRACTOR WILL PROVIDE CONTINUED STORAGE OF RADIOACTIVE WASTE AND SPENT NUCLEAR FUEL (SNF) LOCATED AT ...: $250,368
- REQUESTING 15K TO CREATE A FIBER OPTIC PATHWAY FROM THE TELCO DEMARC TO THE BWXT NRC RESIDENT OFFICE IN SUP...: $15,000
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
BWX TECHNOLOGIES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BWXT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for BWX TECHNOLOGIES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BWXT forecast page.
BWX TECHNOLOGIES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BWXT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BWXT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $142.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $145.0 on 04/01/2025
- Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group set a target price of $140.0 on 01/10/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $BWXT ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.