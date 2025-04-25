Fund Update: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Inc. added 1,397,394 shares of COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS ($CCEP) to their portfolio

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Inc. has added 1,397,394 shares of $CCEP to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CCEP.

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 250 institutional investors add shares of COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS stock to their portfolio, and 258 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCEP in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

Evercore Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/05/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CCEP forecast page.

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CCEP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CCEP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $84.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $98.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Eric A from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $87.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI set a target price of $82.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Danny Yeo from CFRA set a target price of $82.0 on 11/05/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CCEP ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.